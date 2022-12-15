We went to a licensed 7-Eleven for a boozy sip and here's how it went (VIDEO)

After 7-Eleven Canada launched its very first licensed restaurant format outpost in Edmonton late last year, we were curious to check out some new ones in the province.

Last month, 7-Eleven expanded the concept, launching seven new locations across Alberta.

So what does “licensed restaurant format” mean exactly?

Adult customers can order beer and wine at a 7-Eleven!

The 7-Eleven we wandered into had tons of stock, from tall boys of local and domestic beer to Whiteclaws and even bottles of wine. Seeing it right near the usual bottles of pop in the aisle kind of made us do a double take, not going to lie!

The seating was aptly decorated for the holiday season, and we could certainly see some people grabbing a drink or two before pregaming at a house party for New Year’s Eve.

It also makes for a good spot to chow down on a quick bite, whether you have the munchies or are short on time during a road trip and are fully sick of eating meals in the car. We get it, life gets jam-packed sometimes.

Daily Hive was also told that there are plans for further Canadian expansion as well, with “more on the way.” Keep your eyes peeled for a booze section possibly coming to a 7-Eleven near you soon!

All 7-Eleven staff responsible for handling alcohol are ProServe trained.

