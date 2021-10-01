La Taqueria offering FREE tacos at all locations next week

Nothing says National Taco Day like a free deal, so it’s a good thing La Taqueria has stepped up to offer us one.

The local group of restaurants will be offering FREE tacos at all of its locations on Monday, October 4, 2021, between 2 and 3:30 pm.

The deal, which is also applicable at the La Taqueria food truck or El Camión, means folks can enjoy one free Fish Baja taco between 2 and 3:30 pm only on October 4.

Please note this promo is limited to one taco per person, while supplies last.

If you’re looking for a deal you can enjoy for longer, La Taqueria will also be offering all-day Happy Hour at all of its locations on Monday as well.

That menu has deals on pitchers of drinks, tacos, and more.

La Taqueria

Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-0512

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-4406

Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2549

Address: 213 – 1305 Welch Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-971-4744

The Truck ‘El Camión’

Address: In front of the Vancouver Art Gallery

