La Taqueria offering FREE tacos at all locations next week
Nothing says National Taco Day like a free deal, so it’s a good thing La Taqueria has stepped up to offer us one.
The local group of restaurants will be offering FREE tacos at all of its locations on Monday, October 4, 2021, between 2 and 3:30 pm.
The deal, which is also applicable at the La Taqueria food truck or El Camión, means folks can enjoy one free Fish Baja taco between 2 and 3:30 pm only on October 4.
Please note this promo is limited to one taco per person, while supplies last.
If you’re looking for a deal you can enjoy for longer, La Taqueria will also be offering all-day Happy Hour at all of its locations on Monday as well.
That menu has deals on pitchers of drinks, tacos, and more.
La Taqueria
Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-0512
Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-4406
Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2549
Address: 213 – 1305 Welch Street, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-971-4744
The Truck ‘El Camión’
Address: In front of the Vancouver Art Gallery