Not only was Toronto’s Don Alfonso 1890 voted best Italian restaurant in the world, but it also came in first place for its multi-course prix fixe tasting menu.

The prestigious 50 Top Italy awards gather 50 international restaurants, recognizing each for their exquisite menus and dining experiences, then votes on which restaurant should win Meal of the Year 2022 Mulino – Caputo.

Don Alfonso 1890 took home the title, and those who have experienced their tasting menu understand why.

The classic tasting menu consists of several courses that capture the essence of Italy’s authentic and bold flavours through fine dining.

The multi-course prix fixe menu includes tastings such as L’Anguilla composed of eel gelato, sturgeon caviar, wild rose scented tagliatelle, pulverized egg yolk, and minced herbs from their garden and L’Anatra, which is a seared Muscovy duck breast with mashed gala apples, baby spinach, 15-year balsamic vinegar reduction, anise demi-glace, pulverized cinnamon and borage.

Other offerings include Il Dentice Arrosto, a roasted wild red snapper paired with organic asparagus and red radish salad, organic cauliflower and horseradish purée, and Il Bisonte, a Manitoba tenderloin wrapped in layered Swiss chard, buffalo mozzarella, salsa verde, San Marzano tomato and red chilli reduction.

“The Michelin style is reflected in the eight-course tasting menu of uniquely crafted dishes; each dish is created with expert precision using the finest quality ingredients available and plated on a one-of-a-kind vessel, selected specifically to highlight the food’s characteristics and stunning presentation,” shares the restaurant.

These two wins can now be added to the list of past awards Don Alfonso 1890 has won, such as 2nd Best Italian Restaurant in the World – 50 Top Italy in 2019, Best New Restaurant in the World & Tre Forchette (3 Forks) – Gambero Rosso, Best Italian Restaurant in Canada & Top Ten of All Restaurants in Canada 2020 – La Liste, and so much more.

The full menu can be found here.