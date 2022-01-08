This Vancouver vaccine clinic is secretly a pasta paradise (VIDEO)

For most of us, the best we can hope for when we walk out of our COVID-19 vaccine appointment is maybe a sticker.

But there’s one spot in Vancouver where you can get a real Italian experience and even go home with a delicious lasagna, too.

The Italian Cultural Centre of Vancouver is the site of one of Vancouver Coastal Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics, along with the Vancouver Convention Centre and the Killarney Community Centre.

Folks who end up going to the Italian Cultural Centre for their jab might be having the most fun you can have while getting a vaccine.

In a video posted to Twitter, one user @galgracen said that they “literally make you sit and watch a video of a guy stirring red sauce after you get your shot.” The video shows the inside of the vaccine clinic where a video is playing on the wall of the immunization site.

heres a photo of the lasagna i brought home from the vaccination clinic…… tastes great pic.twitter.com/nQZcv5Be3n — 🐟 𝒈𝒂𝒍 𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒏 🐠 (@galgracen) January 8, 2022

“This is considered soothing to Italians,” reads one reply to the video. “This pacifies the Italian, lulling them into a gentle slumber,” reads another.

Then, the same user shared a photo of the lasagna they got from the centre while they were there.

✅ 7yo’s first #Covid19 vaccine! Thanks @VCHhealthcare. ✅ Vegetarian lasagna for dinner! Thanks @IlCentroVan. ✅ Nearly bursting into tears, seeing all the kiddos nervously waiting, and all the #HealthcareWorkers being so patient & tender with them? Absolutely. ❤️#PublicHealth pic.twitter.com/muqEVptTmH — Christine Boyle (@christineeboyle) December 3, 2021

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health and the Italian Cultural Centre and will update this story, and the video that’s playing seems to be a promotional video for the centre.

They sell food in their cafe, have their own restaurant, and even teach classes where you can learn to make burrata.

Picking up a lasagna while you get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster is becoming a habit for Vancouverites.

They sell those lasagnas just outside! I know because I’m weak and bought one. pic.twitter.com/utiHZWQPqY — Sarah Ellis Fox (@sarahellisfox) January 8, 2022

And the replies to the original video shed more light that this is indeed a cultural phenomenon in East Vancouver. So the next time you’re in need of a filling meal for the whole family or some protection against COVID-19, you know where to go.