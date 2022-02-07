Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just had their second child (PHOTO)

One of the most popular celebrity couples just officially expanded their family.

On Sunday, February 6, Kylie Jenner posted a new photo to Instagram, hinting at their new arrival.

Captioned “💙 2/2/22”, the post shows a tiny baby hand being held by another, smaller hand.

It could be the couple’s first child, Stormi, greeting her new sibling.

Some commenters on social media have speculated that the new child is a boy with the addition of the blue heart emoji.

Considering the caption, it’s likely that February 2 was the date of birth, although the Instagram post didn’t go up until Sunday, February 6.

This is the couple’s second child. Their first, Stormi, was welcomed in February 2018.