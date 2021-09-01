Kylie Jenner fans, rejoice: the reality star’s eponymous skincare and makeup lines are finally coming to Canadian shelves.

The announcement was posted on the Instagram account for Shopper’s Drug Mart Beauty.

“Hi Canadian Beauties! We’re super excited to announce the launch of @KylieSkin & @KylieCosmetics exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart as of September 1st, 2021,” the August 27 announcement read.

The 24-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star launched Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015 with just three matte lip kits — consisting of a lip liner and matching matte liquid lipstick — which are still the brands’ signature items.

She eventually grew the company to be a full-fledged makeup line, which also includes the popular “Kylighter” highlighters and concealers.

The cosmetics company also regularly drops special themed lines — most recently a celebratory “24K Birthday” collection — which sold out in just minutes. Kylie’s three-year-old daughter, Stormi, co-starred in a campaign alongside her mom, inspired by the toddler’s favourite colours.

Last June, Kylie reformulated her entire cosmetics line to be clean and vegan, as well as cruelty-free and gluten-free. The re-brand also included all new packaging.

Following the success of Kylie Cosmetics, the California native released a follow-up skincare line in May 2019 with four products: a foaming face wash, walnut face scrub, vanilla milk toner and face moisturizer.

More recently, she’s dropped an Instagram-worthy rose bath collection, hydrating facial oils and a brightening Vitamin C serum.

The reportedly pregnant reality star was controversially named a billionaire by Forbes magazine in March 2019 thanks to her ultra-successful companies. The publication dubbed her the “youngest self-made billionaire ever” after valuing the company at $1.2 billion.

She was later removed from the list after her net worth was found to be $900 million — just shy of a billion.

Prior to the Shopper’s launch, Canadians could still shop the products via Kylie’s website but had to pay astronomical shipping and duty costs.