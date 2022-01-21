"We are overjoyed": Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially parents
Jan 21 2022, 8:15 pm
One of Instagram’s most popular celebrity couples has welcomed a new addition to their family.
On Friday, January 21, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to make twin posts to their accounts.
“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote in a white text on a black background post.
“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”
View this post on Instagram
The two were married in an over-the-top ceremony in India in 2018. While they already have three fur-babies, according to their Instagram, this will be the couple’s first child together.