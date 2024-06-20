Tim Hortons is bringing back four retro donuts across Canada next week

Is there a more Canadian treat than a good ol’ Tim Hortons donut? We think not.

The famous Canadian chain has been around for a whopping 60 years, and to celebrate its big anniversary, Tim Hortons is bringing back not one, not two, but four of its most iconic retro donuts to stores across Canada.

From June 24, and for a limited time only, Tim Hortons will bring back the Walnut Crunch and Dutchie to Canadian menus. If you missed your shot in January, the two will be available as part of the latest retro donut drop.

This time around, the menu will include two brand-new but retro additions: the Blueberry Sour Cream Donut and the Sugar Twist.

“We were excited to kick off our 60th anniversary year by launching Retro Donuts and were beyond thrilled by the enthusiastic response from Canadians – so we knew we had to bring them back this summer,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons.

“We can’t wait to have the Walnut Crunch and Dutchie back in Tims restaurants starting next week, along with two additional Tims Retro Donuts. But just like last time, they’ll only be available for a limited time while supplies last so enjoy them while you can!”

The retro donuts will be available to buy individually, but if you want to get your hands on them all, you can also purchase a six-pack, which will feature two more iconic picks, the Boston Cream and the Apple Fritter.