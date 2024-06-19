Krispy Kreme has just opened its all-new Canadian concept in Winnipeg, and the hype in the city is real!

Krispy Kreme’s brand-new store opened at the Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre in Winnipeg on June 18, drawing dozens of Canadians out to wait in line.

X user @Spote shared photos from their Krispy Kreme opening day experience, showing people waiting in line outside the store. She added that she had waited for two hours in the drive-thru in Winnipeg.

I am totally crazy for waiting two hours in the drive thru, but it’s Winnipeg’s first Krispy Kreme. 🤣🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tZtlpbwioE — Suzanne Pothe (@Spothe) June 19, 2024

Another TikTok user, spel_ogs, also said they had driven for two hours to visit the new spot before waiting for another two hours in line to get their hands on Krispy Kreme’s famous donuts.

The new 4,600-square-foot space includes Donut Theatre, where guests can see Krispy Kreme’s donut-making journey in action and enjoy freshly made warm donuts straight off the line.

The store’s Hot Light will turn on to indicate that a fresh batch of donuts is being made.

The US export is certainly an exciting addition to the city, but if waiting in line isn’t your idea of a good time, the new Winnipeg location will be open the store from Monday to Sunday, 7 am to 10 pm.

Address: Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre – 465 Sterling Lyon Parkway, Winnipeg

