New Krispy Kreme in Winnipeg draws two-hour lines for its opening
Krispy Kreme has just opened its all-new Canadian concept in Winnipeg, and the hype in the city is real!
Krispy Kreme’s brand-new store opened at the Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre in Winnipeg on June 18, drawing dozens of Canadians out to wait in line.
X user @Spote shared photos from their Krispy Kreme opening day experience, showing people waiting in line outside the store. She added that she had waited for two hours in the drive-thru in Winnipeg.
I am totally crazy for waiting two hours in the drive thru, but it’s Winnipeg’s first Krispy Kreme. 🤣🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/tZtlpbwioE
— Suzanne Pothe (@Spothe) June 19, 2024
Another TikTok user, spel_ogs, also said they had driven for two hours to visit the new spot before waiting for another two hours in line to get their hands on Krispy Kreme’s famous donuts.
@spel_ogs Drove two hours and waited another two hours in line for the Krispy Kreme opening in Winnipeg. #krispykreme #krispykremedonuts #krispykremewinnipeg #donut #bdnmb #manitoba #winnipeg #fypシ゚ #viral #fypviralシ゚ @Krispy Kreme ♬ Hmmm (feat. Davido) – Chris Brown
The new 4,600-square-foot space includes Donut Theatre, where guests can see Krispy Kreme’s donut-making journey in action and enjoy freshly made warm donuts straight off the line.
The store’s Hot Light will turn on to indicate that a fresh batch of donuts is being made.
The US export is certainly an exciting addition to the city, but if waiting in line isn’t your idea of a good time, the new Winnipeg location will be open the store from Monday to Sunday, 7 am to 10 pm.
Krispy Kreme
Address: Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre – 465 Sterling Lyon Parkway, Winnipeg