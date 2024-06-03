Tim Hortons and Adidas team up for donut-themed collection

Tim Hortons has had some super sweet collaborations in the past, and now Adidas is getting in on the action.

The two brands have teamed up for a limited-edition National Donut Day collection.

This lineup features four donut-inspired Adidas Samba sneakers. Each has been designed based on iconic Tim Hortons donuts, including Boston Cream, Honey Cruller, Vanilla Dip, and Double Chocolate.

Sad news, these kicks aren’t up for sale, but, you can enter to win them through a national contest leading up to National Donut Day on June 7.

“Tim Hortons’ 60th anniversary represents an incredible milestone for an iconic Canadian brand, and this collaboration with the Adidas Samba — a classic and iconic silhouette that’s so loved by Canadians — is a fun and special way to mark the occasion,” says Kelly Graham, VP Marketing, Adidas Canada.

You can enter online now through June 7 for a chance to win the donut-inspired shoes. Winners will be drawn on June 10.

