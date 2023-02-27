Bite of Burnaby fest returns with tons of participating restaurants for month-long run
Feb 27 2023, 8:11 pm
Calling all foodies in and around Metro Vancouver! Bite of Burnaby is officially about to be back in action for its third year of deliciousness.
The month-long event aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants.
From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60.
View this post on Instagram
Now, the full list of spots has been revealed! Here are all the places to head to enjoy Bite of Burnaby 2023.
- Atlas Steak + Fish
- Burnaby Mountain Restaurant
- Glenburn Soda Fountain
- Peaked Pies
- Riverway Restaurant
- Socrates in the Heights
- Steve’s Poké Bar (Brentwood, Metrotown, SFU, Lougheed)
- The Keg
- Zubu
- Basil Box
- Desi Turka Indian Cuisine
- Trattoria Burnaby
- Butchers Block BBQ
- Little Minh’s Kitchen
- Portobello Ristorante
- Personas Patio + Restaurant + Lounge
- Mintara • Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlor
- Time & Place
- Earls Kitchen + Bar (Station Square & Brentwood)
- Ajishou •Dageraad Brewing & The Jerk Shack
- Something Sweet
- Wild Flour Pizza Co.
- Steamworks Brewing Co.
- Stan’s Pizza Joint
- Olivo Cafe & Eatery
- Agra Tandoori Restaurant (Market Crossing & Canadaway)
- The American Cheesesteak Co.
- Bella Gelateria
- Big Orange Juice Bar
- Purdys Chocolatier
- Cayenne Bistro & Grill
- freshii
- Shiok!
- Bento Nara
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge
- Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza
- H&P Noodle House
- Sulbing Korean Dessert Café
- Arisu Authentic Korean BBQ
- R+D Kitchen By White Spot
- On On Won Ton House
- Chad Thai
Bite of Burnaby
When: March 1 to 31
Where: Various locations
With files from Daryn Wright