Calling all foodies in and around Metro Vancouver! Bite of Burnaby is officially about to be back in action for its third year of deliciousness.

The month-long event aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants.

From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bite of Burnaby (@biteofburnaby)

Now, the full list of spots has been revealed! Here are all the places to head to enjoy Bite of Burnaby 2023.

Atlas Steak + Fish

Burnaby Mountain Restaurant

Glenburn Soda Fountain

Peaked Pies

Riverway Restaurant

Socrates in the Heights

Steve’s Poké Bar (Brentwood, Metrotown, SFU, Lougheed)

The Keg

Zubu

Basil Box

Desi Turka Indian Cuisine

Trattoria Burnaby

Butchers Block BBQ

Little Minh’s Kitchen

Portobello Ristorante

Personas Patio + Restaurant + Lounge

Mintara • Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlor

Time & Place

Earls Kitchen + Bar (Station Square & Brentwood)

Ajishou •Dageraad Brewing & The Jerk Shack

Something Sweet

Wild Flour Pizza Co.

Steamworks Brewing Co.

Stan’s Pizza Joint

Olivo Cafe & Eatery

Agra Tandoori Restaurant (Market Crossing & Canadaway)

The American Cheesesteak Co.

Bella Gelateria

Big Orange Juice Bar

Purdys Chocolatier

Cayenne Bistro & Grill

freshii

Shiok!

Bento Nara

Bin 4 Burger Lounge

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza

H&P Noodle House

Sulbing Korean Dessert Café

Arisu Authentic Korean BBQ

R+D Kitchen By White Spot

On On Won Ton House

Chad Thai

When: March 1 to 31

Where: Various locations

With files from Daryn Wright