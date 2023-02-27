FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

Bite of Burnaby fest returns with tons of participating restaurants for month-long run

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Feb 27 2023, 8:11 pm
Calling all foodies in and around Metro Vancouver! Bite of Burnaby is officially about to be back in action for its third year of deliciousness.

The month-long event aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants.

From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60.

 

Now, the full list of spots has been revealed! Here are all the places to head to enjoy Bite of Burnaby 2023.

  • Atlas Steak + Fish
  • Burnaby Mountain Restaurant
  • Glenburn Soda Fountain
  • Peaked Pies
  • Riverway Restaurant
  • Socrates in the Heights
  • Steve’s Poké Bar (Brentwood, Metrotown, SFU, Lougheed)
  • The Keg
  • Zubu
  • Basil Box
  • Desi Turka Indian Cuisine
  • Trattoria Burnaby
  • Butchers Block BBQ
  • Little Minh’s Kitchen
  • Portobello Ristorante
  • Personas Patio + Restaurant + Lounge
  • Mintara • Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlor
  • Time & Place
  • Earls Kitchen + Bar (Station Square & Brentwood)
  • Ajishou •Dageraad Brewing & The Jerk Shack
  • Something Sweet
  • Wild Flour Pizza Co.
  • Steamworks Brewing Co.
  • Stan’s Pizza Joint
  • Olivo Cafe & Eatery
  • Agra Tandoori Restaurant (Market Crossing & Canadaway)
  • The American Cheesesteak Co.
  • Bella Gelateria
  • Big Orange Juice Bar
  • Purdys Chocolatier
  • Cayenne Bistro & Grill
  • freshii
  • Shiok!
  • Bento Nara
  • Bin 4 Burger Lounge
  • Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza
  • H&P Noodle House
  • Sulbing Korean Dessert Café
  • Arisu Authentic Korean BBQ
  • R+D Kitchen By White Spot
  • On On Won Ton House
  • Chad Thai

Bite of Burnaby

When: March 1 to 31
Where: Various locations

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright 

