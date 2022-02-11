A man was violently robbed in New West earlier this week during a violent attack in broad daylight.

On February 8 at 1:25 pm, the victim was assaulted and robbed after he spoke with a group of people on Alexander Street in downtown New West.

According to New West Police, one man in the group hit the victim and caused him to fall to the ground. He was then kicked, punched, and may have also been struck with a weapon.

Police say the same suspect then brandished a switchblade and chased the victim as he ran towards 8th Street.

Officers from the New West Police Department supported the victim and he was assessed by paramedics with the BC Ambulance Service.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s with short brown hair, 5’9″ with a medium build, and tattoos on his hands and face. He was wearing a colourful shirt with a black jacket at the time of the attack.

Police are now asking for witnesses who may have seen the assault take place to contact investigators.

“This is a busy area of the downtown neighbourhood and we believe there are people who witnessed this assault and have not yet spoken to police,” New West Police Sergeant Sanjay Kumar said in a statement.

“It’s important that offenders of this kind of violence are held accountable.”

Anyone who saw the New West attack is being asked to call 604-525-5411.