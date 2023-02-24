The massive Knix warehouse sale just started in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

What if every pair of underwear in your drawer was the perfect pair? Right now’s a great chance to refresh your wardrobe.

Knix just opened the doors to their warehouse sale, happening this weekend from February 24 to 26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The sale is on from 10 am to 8 pm and is truly massive. You’ve probably never seen so much underwear in one place. But it’s more than just bras and panties; you can shop for activewear, loungewear, swimwear, and layering pieces, too.

Hunt amongst the bins for special pieces collaborating with Betsy Johnson, Anna Sui, Ashley Graham, and the Birds Papaya amongst the bins. Some items for sale aren’t available on their website anymore, so it’s truly a treasure hunt when you find a style in your size in the perfect colour.

They have an excellent range of sizes available as well, from XS to XXXL+.

Here’s a look at what you’ll find with prices:

Accessories

Gym bags: $5

Tote bags: $10

Cozzzy Accessories: $15

Slippers: $25

Cozzzy Blanket: $35

Bottoms (up to 55% off)

Active Leggings: $50

Active Shorts: $40

Bras (up to 55% off)

Everyday Bras: $35

Catalyst: $40

Seamless Sports Bras: $25

Lounge (up to 55% off)

Lounge Shorts: $20

Lounge Pants: $30

Lounge Tops: $30

Rompers, Sets, Night Gowns: $35

Swim (up to 65% off)

Swim Tops: $20

Swim Bottoms: $20

Swim Cover-Ups: $25

Swim One-Pieces: $40

Tops (up to 65% off)

Graphic Tee: $15

Nursing Tank/ Nursing Bras: $35

Tanks & Bodysuits: $35

Underwear (up to 65% off)

Underwear: $12

Dream Short: $20

Five pairs: $50

Teen Underwear

KT Swim One Piece: $40

KT Swim Tops: $20

KT Underwear: $12

KT Sleepover Short: $20

There are no fitting rooms at the sale, so it’s a good idea to know your size in advance by checking out their size chart, or you can drop by the fitting station before you start shopping.

For payment, the sale is debit and credit only, and all items are final sale.

Knix Warehouse Sale

When: February 24 to 26 from 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, East Building, Exhibition Hall C — 999 Canada Place