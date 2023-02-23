Bed Bath & Beyond will close all its Canadian stores soon, and the sales have already begun.

At the Vancouver location on West Broadway, you can already get a 10% discount on many items. The location is not providing any refunds as all sales are final now. It’s expected that discounts will get deeper and deeper leading up to the final shutdown, Daily Hive has learned.

Daily Hive visited the West Broadway location, and the store looked to be in excellent condition. There were many signs around the store offering discounts, declining returns, and announcing that the store was closing.

They appeared to have lots of inventory, although there was a small percentage of shelves that were empty and covered.

According to a statement the company provided to Daily Hive, Bed Bath & Beyond is starting closing sales now through April 2023, when they expect to “complete the wind down” of its Canadian operations.

As part of ongoing Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings, a court order has authorized the liquidation of inventory as part of the company’s planned Canadian wind down.

So, between now and April, expect to see discounts, emptying shelves, and opportunities to save.

One of the main reasons why Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Canada includes COVID-19-related supply chain issues. In the US, the company is facing bankruptcy, and according to a report by Bloomberg, they only have themselves to blame for their downfall.

In Canada, there are 54 stores in total, and in BC, there are eight locations.

Will you be stocking up at a Bed Bath & Beyond sale near you?