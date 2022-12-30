This is Prancer, who will sadly need to have a leg amputated. (BC SPCA)

Nine kittens have been found after being abandoned at a construction site in Vancouver.

The kittens ranged in age from 12 weeks to four months and were found in two boxes taped closed.

According to the BC SPCA, the person who discovered the abandoned kittens found them huddled together for warmth and immediately brought them back to the SPCA.

“The temperatures were bitterly cold when these kittens were left at a construction site with nothing but a cardboard box for protection,” said Jodi Dunlop, BC SPCA’s Vancouver animal centre manager.

Eileen Drever is BC SPCA’s senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations and brought up the legal implications of this type of occurrence.

“People need to know that it is illegal to abandon an animal,” she said.

“Thankfully, there was someone at the construction site to find these kittens and bring them to us.”

Sadly, not all of the kittens were able to survive their ordeal.

Upon being taken to a veterinarian for an examination, one of the kittens had a prior injury that was not treated and couldn’t be saved.

“One of the other kittens we named Prancer was also suffering from an injury to her right front leg that is weeks old and, unfortunately, the leg will have to be amputated. Three other kittens required medical attention as well,” said Dunlop.

While Prancer had been dealing with an injury for weeks, it didn’t affect her charming personality.

“She is the sweetest kitten. She kneads biscuits with her front left paw and is always so happy to have visitors,” Dunlop added.



The kittens will be under BC SPCA’s care until they are fully recovered and will be available for adoption within the next two weeks.

“To help save these kittens and the thousands of others that need rescuing, all donations today and tomorrow will be matched up to $159,000 by the Don and Lorraine Moore Foundation, Darren Kopetsky & Puss Puss, Don & Joyce Hilton, and in honour of beloved pets Miranda and Miko.”

