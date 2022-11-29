German shepherd dragged behind truck on Vancouver Island (PHOTOS)

Warning: This story contains graphic images

A young German shepherd is recovering in the care of the BC SPCA after being dragged behind a truck on Vancouver Island.

Heidi was riding tethered in the back of her owner’s pickup truck when she fell out and was dragged behind the vehicle. A witness on the highway phoned police and officers seized the extremely injured dog and rushed her to a nearby veterinary hospital.

“When I first saw the pictures of Heidi’s injuries, I was shocked. Her paws and lower leg were worn down to the bone. The physical and psychological pain that this kind of tragic event would cause is unimaginable,” Eileen Drever, BC SPCA’s senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations, said in a news release.

Transporting a dog in the back of a pickup truck is illegal in BC, and Drever said this incident shows just how dangerous it can be.

“The best and safest way to transport dogs is always inside the vehicle, preferably with a harness made specifically for travelling in a vehicle.”

Heidi stayed at the animal hospital for more than three weeks, receiving round-the-clock bandage changes and pain management. The BC SPCA paid for all of Heidi’s treatment, and she’s now staying at the Nanaimo animal shelter. She’s expected to be available for adoption next month.

Staff describes Heidi as a lovely dog, who’s very friendly despite what she’s been through.

Donations to help with Heidi’s care and other animals like her are welcomed via the BC SPCA’s website.