13 cats in Vancouver that need a home for the holidays

Going home for the holidays is an incredibly special feeling, and no one knows that better than the animals across BC who are only days away from spending Christmas in the shelter.

Adopting a pet is no last-minute gift idea, but if you’re ready to be a cat parent, there are some amazing felines in Vancouver in need of homes.

They’re guaranteed to add a dose of cuteness to your day — and maybe give your Christmas ornaments some trouble.

Sweet 11-year-old Bella was surrendered to the BC SPCA last year. She has a happy disposition and will even greet you at the door when you come home.

This boy is sweet and gentle and loves cuddles. He’s very loving, with a purr that will melt your heart. He must be adopted with Vitaly, who he’s bonded to.

The other half of this creamsicle-coloured duo is playful, gentle, and a big fan of belly rubs. He’s also intelligent and communicative and knows how to play fetch.

This three-month-old cutie pie is described by VOKRA staff as potentially the most chilled-out cat you’ll ever meet. She needs to be adopted with one of her siblings or as a buddy to another cat.

Penny is the biggest of her litter of five and was the first to open her eyes. She loves attention and will reward you for scratches with a loud purr.

Gorgeous Tache is bonded to her mom, Ember, and the pair would thrive in a home without children or other pets. Tache is soft, calm, affectionate, and loves scratches.

This sweet girl loves toys and affection and has a “zest for treats.” She’ll definitely brighten her forever family’s home and needs to be adopted with Tache.

This sweet girl can take a while to warm up to people, but once she does, she’ll never turn down a cuddle session. She prefers to be queen of the castle and would do best in a home without other pets.

Quisp and her sister Quack were surrendered when their old owner couldn’t handle their rambunctious kitten energy. At six months old, they’re still playful and full of love. Must be adopted as a pair.

This energetic boy would love a home with some rad humans and another furry companion — another cat or a dog would both work. His wish list also includes plenty of windows to birdwatch and space to let out his energy.

This boy is quiet and independent and doesn’t get into trouble. He can get skittish if there are loud noises or sudden movements, so he’d do best in a home without kids or other pets.

This six-month-old ball of fun loves to play and would do best in a home with a buddy cat or a human who’s home most of the day to engage with her. Staff at VOKRA say “there’s never a dull moment” with this adorable cat.