Golden retriever puppies rescued from freezing and neglectful home

A bunch of puppies was rescued by an animal welfare organization after being found shivering in deplorable conditions.

On Thursday, December 22, the BC SPCA announced that it had seized six golden retriever puppies, two adults, and a pregnant Australian shepherd from a property in the North Okanagan.

“When our animal protection officers arrived in response to a complaint, they found dogs and puppies in a basement without heat or insulation,” said BC SPCA’s Eileen Drever.

“The puppies were shivering and huddled for warmth, they had no bedding except for a bit of dirty hay, and there was a build-up of feces and puddles of urine throughout the enclosure.”

“There was a small amount of dog food on the floor, but the only accessible water was dirty and in an unclean bowl.”

In the enclosure, the puppies were “exposed to numerous injurious objects in the enclosure, including sharp edges of the plywood and makeshift fencing used to separate the areas.”

Elsewhere in the basement, SPCA constables found an Australian shepherd tethered by a chain to a wall and two more puppies. There was also an outdoor shelter where dogs were being kept, but it had no bedding or insulation. There was no way to keep warm from the -24°C wind chill.

The animals were brought to a vet for examination and are in SPCA care. They’re not adoptable right now, but if you want to help support their recovery and give animals like them a safe home, you can donate to the BC SPCA online.