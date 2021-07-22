The LGBTQ+ Business Spotlight is a collaboration between Pride Vancouver and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are supporting the Pride community.

This queer and woman-owned small business offers all types of quality hand-made vegan artisanal soaps, bath bombs, and bath salts.

Located in New Westminster, Kitten Komforts is owned by Justine Munich and Irene who are supporting the LGBTQIA+ community with pride-themed products.

Kitten Komfort offers various pride flag soaps for pride season. Also, for every pride-themed soap sold, $1 is donated to a relevant local, grassroots organization that supports that community.

“To me, pride season is about acceptance. It’s about discovering yourself and learning to love your own identity. It’s about so many things, and it’s the busiest season of the year,” said Justine, Co-Founder of Kitten Komforts.

Currently, they have a rainbow flag as well as asexual and aromantic-themed soaps. They are also always working on perfecting the vibrant colours of other flags.

“I grew up not knowing that asexuality was a possibility. When I started dating, I felt broken and lost. Now, I am an activist that works towards asexual and aromantic visibility; my goal is that no one should ever go through what I went through,” Munich said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitten Komforts (@kittenkomforts)

Aside from their pride products, they have many other bath products that allow them to express themselves through consumable art that contributes to self-care.

Kitten Komforts offer soaps, bath bombs, and bath salts for dry, oily, and all types of skin. They also have unscented products for those with scent sensitivities.

The inspiration for their small business came from the curiosity behind the chemical processes of soap and bath bombs.

They were both queer, women in “male-dominated fields, physics and engineering,” and wanted to make their own self-care products to express their identities.

“We got together at one point and decided to start making our own self-care products as a way to be creative, hands-on, and to embrace parts of our identities that weren’t very welcomed in the workplace,” Munich said. “Soaps and bath bombs have become expressions of aspects of who we are, and eventually we ended up with way too many to use ourselves. At that point, we decided to launch our business to start selling them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitten Komforts (@kittenkomforts)

As a small business owner, Munich said their goal is to show that you can be a business owner while also being proud of who you are.