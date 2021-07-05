This Canadian thrift store offers affordable plus-sizes online
It’s Pride Month soon and this Black, Queer, and Trans owned business is dedicated to supporting the plus-size community by making thrifted clothing more accessible.
Based in Edmonton, Chubby Fem Thrift offers plus-sizes online that are sustainable, affordable, and fashionable.
The shop is owned by London Blackwood, who is studying psychology to become a therapist, and their partner Spencer Gnida, an artist that focuses on themes like body positivity, queer/trans culture, and self-acceptance.
Besides their thrifted items (sizes L-5x), their small business makes shirts in their original Chubby Fem Thrift designs (sizes S-5X).
Their “Self Love Club” T-Shirt design is one of their most popular custom pieces.
They also sell stickers and other body-positive art which can be found on the website.
You can grab any of their items through local pickup, local delivery, or international shipping — costing regular Canada post prices.
Inspiration for their business started when they found it difficult to access thrift shop plus-sizes in Edmonton. They wanted to choose sustainable, and affordable clothing they could wear every day.
“Affordable and sustainable clothing should be available to all sizes,” said Blackwood.
Additionally, during the pandemic, they watched a YouTube video about a US-based thrift shop offering plus-sizes. The video gave the duo the push they needed to start Chubby Fem Thrift.
“I thought, ‘I wish we had that here,’ so we made one,” said Blackwood.
“Pride month is about remembering our ancestors and how they struggled and fought for the freedoms we have today,” said Blackwood.
They encourage other fellow entrepreneurs wanting to start businesses supporting plus-size, BIPOC and LGBTQAI2S+ and other communities to pursue their goals.
“Our community is strong and will have your back. So, if you got an idea, run with it,” they said.
