Kitchen Table Restaurants wants you to squeeze all the deliciousness out of the last few weeks of summer with its new passport program.

The limited-time-only initiative gives patrons the chance to snag a passport and travel around to eight of the group’s top-notch concepts to enjoy Italian features from August 15 to September 21.

Folks can ditch the airport plans and roam around Vancouver to Ask For Luigi, Bacaro, Carlino, Di Beppe, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffè, Motoretta, and Pizzeria Farina to enjoy a regionally inspired dish at each venue.

With their passport in hand — which can be picked up from any participating location, by the way — people are encouraged to collect stamps each time they try a feature dish for the chance to win gift cards, aka the opportunity to eat again. Our favourite thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KT Restaurants (@kitchentablerestaurants)

Check out the places to head and what you should order, and be sure to snag a passport and enjoy this while you can!