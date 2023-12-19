NewsWeatherWinter

King tides are set to roll into Metro Vancouver beaches this month

Samantha Holomay
Dec 19 2023, 1:40 am
Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

Are you looking forward to storm season in Metro Vancouver?

You will want to keep your eyes peeled on the forecast, as the promise of some wild ocean activity is possible with an impeding high tide this week.

Another king tide is expected to roll into Vancouver’s coastline, bringing high water levels, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC)

