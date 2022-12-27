Seawall floods as king tide and high winds slam Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

We were warned, and it materialized.

Parts of Vancouver’s seawall have flooded as the city gets lashed with high winds and a king tide.

The Yaletown seawall near Roundhouse Community Centre was submerged under several feet of water — although some rainbow-coloured lights could still be seen below the surface.

King tide with 🌈 lights! pic.twitter.com/5BExBYQI9E — harriet fancott (@harrietglynn) December 27, 2022

More high tide pics and vids. Feel free to use just credit me. I loved the rainbow artwork. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/oG0qJgQyFm — harriet fancott (@harrietglynn) December 27, 2022

Stephen Braverman was out for a walk in Stanley Park when he saw the ocean had risen level with the seawall at Second Beach — where there’s usually a set of stairs down to the beach.

City of Vancouver staff tell me park Rangers will turn people around at this point on the Stanley Park Seawall. And high winds are coming. Third Beach. Downtown #Vancouver #KingTide pic.twitter.com/PnL8TLxYpK — Stephen A. Braverman (@stephenbraverm1) December 27, 2022

Water also covered part of the seawall further on.

No matter the weather, there is always someone on a bike powering through https://t.co/u0MwlKfsa2 — Colleen (@GrillCheezKilla) December 27, 2022

You might also like: Vancouver closes seawall over storm surge and flood risk

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement over the expected flooding, which is predicted to impact low-lying infrastructure facing the ocean.

The City of Vancouver also closed sections of the seawall because of the storm surge risk.

“A king tide combined with a significant storm surge of ocean water from the incoming storm is anticipated to raise the tide to a historic high,” the City said in a statement.

The tide reached its highest point at 9:40 am, the City said in a tweet — where it also had some song lyrics for residents.

“The tide was high, but we were holding on,” the City tweeted. “Staff worked hard responding to localized flooding. As waters recede, please be careful near the water or floodplains, obey any closure signs and don’t drive through flooded roads.”

The tide was high, but we were holding on. The king tide peaked at 9:40 am and City and @ParkBoard staff worked hard responding to localized flooding. As waters recede, please be careful near the water or floodplains, obey any closure signs and don’t drive through flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/Wjen3k5udz — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) December 27, 2022

Areas near the Fraser River, English Bay, False Creek and Burrard Inlet are at particular flood risk, according to the City. As a precaution, Vancouver closed the Stanley Park seawall from the Lions Gate Bridge to English Bay, as well as near Kitsilano Pool.