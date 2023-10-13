NewsCrime

Traffic Alert: Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on King George Boulevard

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Oct 13 2023, 12:05 am
Traffic Alert: Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on King George Boulevard
margarita young/Shutterstock

A pedestrian has been sent to hospital in serious condition after they were struck by a semi-truck on the busy King George Boulevard in Surrey this afternoon.

Surrey RCMP says the incident happened north of 104 Avenue just after 1:30 pm, and the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic was heavily impacted as first responders responded to the area, and as of 5:00 pm there were single lane closures on the northbound and southbound between 104 Avenue and 105 Avenue.

This is a developing story. 

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop