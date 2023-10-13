Traffic Alert: Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on King George Boulevard

A pedestrian has been sent to hospital in serious condition after they were struck by a semi-truck on the busy King George Boulevard in Surrey this afternoon.

Surrey RCMP says the incident happened north of 104 Avenue just after 1:30 pm, and the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic was heavily impacted as first responders responded to the area, and as of 5:00 pm there were single lane closures on the northbound and southbound between 104 Avenue and 105 Avenue.

This is a developing story.