Three former Hells Angels clubhouses could be up for sale in BC

Three former Hells Angels clubhouses forfeited will soon be up for sale in BC.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Canada upheld a decision to seize three clubhouses in different parts of BC.

One of those properties was in Vancouver, another in Kelowna, and the cheapest of the three was in Nanaimo.

The properties were previously named in a BC Court of Appeal decision.

A statement from Mike Farnworth, the BC minister of public safety, revealed that the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from the Hells Angels in British Columbia regarding the forfeiture of the clubhouses in question.

“Today, after more than 10 years of legal proceedings, the Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear an appeal from the Hells Angels in British Columbia regarding the forfeiture of three clubhouses in Nanaimo, East Vancouver and Kelowna,” Farnworth stated.

“Government is now the rightful owner of these properties and will move to liquidate these properties and use the proceeds to support victims of crime.”

The clubhouses

805 Victoria Road, Nanaimo

The cheapest of the three clubhouses is located in Nanaimo.

BC Assessment most recently declared this property worth $282,500, with $212,000 based on land value alone.

The clubhouse was built in 1901 and has a land size of 5,000 sq ft.

837 Ellis Street, Kelowna

The Kelowna clubhouse is worth a heck of a lot more than the one in Nanaimo.

BC Assessments’ most recent value placed on this Kelowna property is $1,297,000, with $674,000 just in land value alone.

This clubhouse was built in 1996, and the first-floor area has 1,482 sq ft.

3598 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive clubhouse is in Vancouver, near Boundary Road.

BC Assessment’s most recent value for this home is $1,515,000, with only $132,000 dedicated to the building itself.

The home was built in 1987, featuring three bedrooms and bathrooms, with 1,096 sq ft of space in the first-floor area.

BC Premier David Eby applauded the decision.

I welcome today’s Supreme Court decision that upholds the seizing of three different Hells Angels clubhouses in our province. This is another clear message that criminals in BC can expect profits of crime to be liquidated with proceeds going to support victims. https://t.co/GUX6SRBmY4 — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) October 12, 2023

Farnworth had one final message for people involved in organized crime.

“You will not profit from any crime you commit in British Columbia.”