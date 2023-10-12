BC moving company arrives to client with truck half full, gets sued

A Victoria-based moving company involved in several small claims cases got sued by a customer who was moving from the Okanagan to Vancouver Island in BC and wasn’t too thrilled with the service.

Dan Currie contacted 2 Burley Men Moving to move their belongings, confirming October 26, 2022, as the move date. Currie claims a Burley mover arrived on October 26 with a truck more than half full with someone else’s belongings.

Because of the load, Burley couldn’t transport all of his stuff.

“Mr. Currie was left with many of their belongings in the Okanagan home,” read the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal decision.

Currie emailed Burley on October 26, saying the new owner was taking possession of their old home the next day, and all their belongings needed to be moved by then. Burley said they could do it by October 28, but Currie said it wasn’t soon enough.

Currie decided to rent a van to move his things.

A waybill from October 24 said there was a payment of $6,604.20 to move Currie’s things from Okanagan to Vancouver Island. The move date was left blank on the waybill, but evidence pointed to October 26 as the move date agreement.

Burley’s excuse was that Currie had more belongings than he initially requested.

The tribunal member overseeing the case did not accept that argument from Burley.

Currie wanted Burley to reimburse him for the cost he had to pay to move his things, which included a BC Ferries reservation, the van rental, and fuel costs.

Things got worse for Burley.

Currie claimed the moving company lost two guitars, a keyboard, and a rug and damaged a wall. The missing rug was worth $190, and the cost to repair the wall was $75. Thankfully, he got his guitars and keyboard back.

The tribunal declared that Burley owed Currie $1,847.66, including $1,667.80 in damages and the rest in tribunal fees.

At least Currie didn’t have to worry about an Italian leather sofa getting damaged.