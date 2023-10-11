Grizzly bear seen in elementary school playground in Whistler

Mounties in Whistler are warning the public after a grizzly bear was spotted in the playground of a local elementary school.

Whistler RCMP made the announcement on X that the bear was seen in the lower playground of Myrtle Phillips Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Police and conservation officers have searched the area, but haven’t found the bear. The school district is aware.

A notification to the public of a grizzly bear spotted earlier this morning in the lower playground of Myrtle Phillips Elementary School. Police and @_BCCOS have been in the area and the bear has not been located. The school is aware @SD48seatosky @RMWhistler — Whistler RCMP (@WhistlerRCMP) October 11, 2023

This sighting comes after two people were killed in a grizzly bear attack in Banff National Park earlier this month.