Grizzly bear seen in elementary school playground in Whistler

Megan Devlin
|
Oct 11 2023, 8:24 pm
Jilll Richardson/Shutterstock

Mounties in Whistler are warning the public after a grizzly bear was spotted in the playground of a local elementary school.

Whistler RCMP made the announcement on X that the bear was seen in the lower playground of Myrtle Phillips Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Police and conservation officers have searched the area, but haven’t found the bear. The school district is aware.

This sighting comes after two people were killed in a grizzly bear attack in Banff National Park earlier this month.

