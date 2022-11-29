Here's how much King Charles' 2022 Royal Tour cost Canadians

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s 2022 Royal Tour of Canada involved a packed itinerary that included stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and the Northwestern Territories. And the three-day tour from May 17 to 19 came with a rather hefty price tag.

According to information obtained by CTV News through access to information requests, Canadian taxpayers were on the hook for at least $1.4 million. At approximately 57 hours, the visit marked Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee and cost over $25,000 per hour.

The figures don’t include expenses covered by British taxpayers.

The last time King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla visited Canada was in 2017. The three-day tour cost $487,660. And their 2022 tour wasn’t even the most expensive royal visit.

In 2010, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s nine-day Canadian tour cost taxpayers at least $2.79 million.

Expenses incurred during the 2022 tour include overtime pay, a fleet of vehicles, and security shouldered by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canadian Heritage, and the Department of National Defence.

Canadian Heritage spent a total of $509,714 on flights, accommodation, meals, rental cars, taxies, buses, overtime pay for three employees, hotel fees at the Lord Elgin Hotel, COVID-19 rapid tests, image copyrights, flowers, gifts, and more.

“As the lead federal department for the planning and delivery of the 2022 Royal Tour, the Department of Canadian Heritage will assume hospitality costs,” stated Minister Pablo Rodriguez in an April 2022 memo.

Official figures won’t be released until March 2023 but according to CTV, the final figures will likely be higher. It doesn’t take into account costs like government, military, and police salaries, as well as costs covered by local governments and police forces.