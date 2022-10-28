First King Charles coins circulating in UK show what Canadian money could look like (PHOTOS)

The first coins featuring King Charles III are about to enter circulation in the UK, and it gives us a glimpse into what Canadian money could look like.

The Royal Mint, the UK’s official maker of coins, announced on Friday that it has started production of 9.6 million circulating coins displaying the new monarch.

It says the 50 pence coins — which include the King’s face and pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth — will start to appear in the public’s change in December.

“For many people this will be the first time in their lives that they have seen a new monarch appear on money,” said Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum, in a statement.

“It represents the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation and will usher in a new era where the coins of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III co-circulate in the UK.”

The design

The official portrait of King Charles embossed in the coin was designed by acclaimed British artist Martin Jennings.

There are a few key differences between Charles’ portrait and his mother’s.

The first is that the King is not wearing a crown.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint told Sky News that it’s common for male monarchs not to wear a crown on their coinage.

“It happened to his father and grandfather when they were on coinage,” she said.

It’s more common for female monarchs to be designed adorning more regalia like crowns, tiaras, and jewelry, she added.

Another small difference is that King Charles faces the opposite direction from the Queen on the coins we currently use (both in the UK and Canada).

Sky News says this is in keeping with tradition when there’s a new monarch.

What’s planned for Canadian coins

Since Canada is a Commonwealth country, it has included the likeness — or “effigy” — of the reigning monarch on its coins since the Royal Canadian Mint started production in 1908.

Queen Elizabeth II first appeared on Canada’s money in 1953, and with her death, many Canadians are wondering when Charles’ likeness will be printed by the Royal Canadian Mint.

Back in September, the Royal Canadian Mint told Daily Hive that a new monarch doesn’t require a “wholesale replacement” of coins already in circulation.

“The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era for our country and the Mint is currently working with the Government of Canada on the next steps.”

While we may not have them yet in Canada, the first King Charles coins in the UK gives a sneak peek at what’s to come.

The Royal Canadian Mint has yet to reply to Daily Hive’s latest request for comment in light of the coin’s circulation in the UK.