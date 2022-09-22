Sorry, Charles: Survey says Canadians would prefer King William

A new survey says Canadians by and large would have preferred the younger royal to ascend the throne instead of his dad following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

That’s according to Research Co., which found more than half of respondents wanted a King William instead of King Charles III.

Looking at the responses from women and younger men, the poll found that sentiment only grows in support of the Prince of Wales, who is now first in line to the throne.

However, when it comes to what issues Canadians want the new king to address, respondents were more aligned on two key topics.

“Almost seven-in-ten Canadians (69%) believe King Charles III should advance the cause of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, while almost three-in-four (74%) want him to commit to reduce the carbon footprint of the entire Royal Family,” the poll found.

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., says when it comes to supporting the monarchy, Albertans are the most in favour of keeping it status quo, instead of an elected head of state.

That’s followed by Atlantic Canadians and British Columbians.

“The proportions are lower in Ontario (31%), Saskatchewan and Manitoba (26%) and Quebec (25%).”

When it comes to looking ahead, most believe Canada will still be a member of the Commonwealth in the future, despite many using the Queen’s death to suggest it’s time to change.

“A majority of Canadians (52%, +4) believe Canada will still be a monarchy in twenty years, while just over three-in-ten (31%, +1) think the country will have an elected head of state,” the poll explained.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from September 16 to September 18, 2022, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.