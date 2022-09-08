Remembering Queen Elizabeth's 22 royal tours of Canada during her reign

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, and during her reign, she visited Canada more than 20 times.

From her first visit to Canada as Queen in 1957 to her final in 2010, here’s a look back on each visit Queen Elizabeth II made to the country.

1957 Royal Tour

Dates: October 12 to 16 (Four days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Ottawa and Hull; HM opened 1st Session – 23rd Parliament.

1959 Royal Tour

Dates: June 18 to August 1 (45 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Tour of Canada (all provinces and both territories included), Opening of St-Lawrence Seaway.

1964 Royal Tour

Dates: October 5 to 13 (Eight days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Charlottetown, Québec, Ottawa – To attend the commemoration of meetings at Charlottetown and Québec in 1864.

1967 Royal Tour

Dates: June 29 to July 5

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Ottawa, Montréal – In Ottawa, to attend ceremonies relating to Centennial Anniversary – Visit Expo ’67 in Montréal.

1970 Royal Tour

Dates: July 5 to 15 (10 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Churchill, Thompson, Gillan, Flin Flon, Norway House, Swan River, The Pas, Dauphin, Clear Lake, Brandon, Bailey Farm, Portage la Prairie, Oakville, Winnipeg, Carman, Beauséjour, Lower Fort Garry, Manitoba; 100th Anniversary of Manitoba’s entry into Confederation; NWT – To participate in the Centennial of the NWT.

1971 Royal Tour

Dates: May 3 to 12 (Nine days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Victoria, Vancouver, Tofino, Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, William Lake, Comox. To mark the Centenary Anniversary of BC into Confederation.

1973 Royal Tour

Dates: June 25 to July 5 (11 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Toronto, Cobourg, Kingston, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, London, St. Catherines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Scarborough, Brampton, Malton, Ontario; Charlottetown, Summerside, Mount Carmel, PEI; Regina, Saskatchewan; Calgary, Alberta – to participate in events marking the RCMP centennial, the centennial of PEI in Confederation, the tercentenary of Kingston, extended tour of Ontario.

Dates: July 31 to August 4 (Four days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Ottawa – Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Remarks: Prince Philip had a program of his own while Her Majesty was receiving heads of government in audience at Rideau Hall.

1976 Royal Tour

Dates: July 13 to 25 (13 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Nova Scotia – New Brunswick – Montréal (XXI Olympiad).

1977 Royal Tour

Dates: October 14 to 19 (Fives days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Ottawa – On the occasion of Silver Jubilee Year.

1978 Royal Tour

Dates: July 26 to August 6 (12 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: St. John’s, Deer Lake, Strawberry Hill, Corner Brook, Stephenville Airport, Newfoundland; Regina, Yorkton, Fort Qu’Appelle, Balcarres, Melville, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Saskatchewan; Edmonton (XI Commonwealth Games), Grande Prairie, Peace River, St. Paul, Vegreville, Fort Saskatchewan, Mundare, Chipman, Lamont, Bruderheim, Fort Edmonton, Alberta.

1982 Royal Tour

Dates: April 15 to 19 (Four days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Ottawa – On the occasion of the Proclamation of the Constitution Act, 1982.

1983 Royal Tour

Dates: March 8 to 11 (Four days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Victoria, Vancouver, Nanaimo, Vernon, Kamloops, New Westminster. At the end of Her American West Coast Tour.

1984 Royal Tour

Dates: September 24 to October 7 (13 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Dieppe, Shediac, Moncton, Fredericton, Sackville, Riverview. To participate in the Bicentennial of New Brunswick. Ottawa, Morrisburg, Cornwall, Prescott, Kingston, Amherstview, Windsor, Brantford, Sudbury. To participate in the Bicentennial of Ontario. Winnipeg, Dauphin, Brandon, Dugald. The Queen had not been to Manitoba since 1970.Remarks: The Queen alone visited Manitoba. Prince Philip left Canada after Sudbury programme.

1987 Royal Tour

Dates: October 9 to 24 (16 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: North Saanich, Qualicum Beach (private retreat). Vancouver, Victoria, Esquimalt: to participate in opening sessions of government – Heads of Government Meeting; Regina, Fort Qu’Appelle (private retreat), Saskatoon, Yorkton, Canora, Veregin, Kamsack, Kindersley, in Saskatchewan. First visit to Saskatchewan since 1978; Québec, Sillery, Cap Tourmente, Rivière-du-Loup, La Pocatière: first official visit to Quebec since 1964.

1990 Royal Tour

Dates: June 27 to July 1 (Five days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Calgary, Reed Deer, Alberta. Ottawa, Ontario.

1992 Royal Tour

Dates: June 30 to July 2 (Three days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Ottawa (for the 125th anniversary of Confederation and the 40thanniversary of the Accession); Hull (for a reception hosted by the Prime Minister at the Canadian Museum of Civilization).

1994 Royal Tour

Dates: August 13 to 22 (10 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Halifax, Sydney, Fortress of Louisbourg, Dartmouth; Victoria, (for the Commonwealth Games), Private Retreat at Twin Island, Prince George for the Queen, Prince Rupert, Khutzeymateen Valley for the Duke of Edinburgh; Yellowknife, Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit.

1997 Royal Tour

Dates: June 23 to July 2 (10 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: St. John’s, NF; Gander (HRH); Bonavista (arrival of the Matthew); Labrador: NorthWest River, Shetshatshiu, Happy Valley Goose Bay (HRH); London, ON, Private retreat (Red Tail), Manitoba (HRH) to see damage from floods; Stratford; Brantford; Toronto; North Bay; Petawawa (HRH); Ottawa.

2002 Royal Tour

Dates: October 4 to 15 (12 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: On the occasion of The Queen’s Jubilee; Iqaluit, NU; Victoria & Vancouver, BC; Winnipeg, MB; Toronto, Oakville, Hamilton, ON; Fredericton, Sussex, Moncton, NB; and NCR.

2005 Royal Tour

Dates: May 17 to 25 (Nine days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Regina, Saskatoon, SK; Jasper, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Calgary, AB, to celebrate the centennial of these provinces’ entry into Confederation.

Dates: June 28 to July 6 (Nine days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: Halifax, NS; Ottawa, ON; Winnipeg, MB; and Toronto, ON.