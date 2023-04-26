There’s nothing quite like a bowl of soup: comforting and filling, sweet or spicy, chunky or puréed smooth, available in endless varieties.

As you may know, we at Dished believe wholeheartedly in the transformative power of soups.

And one of the best bowls in all of Vancouver can be found in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood at the beloved Malaysian spot Laksa King.

In case you’ve never had laksa before, imagine all of your favourite Southeast Asian soups. Now combine them.

You’ll end up with a spicy, funky coconut milk broth, full of noodles as well as ingredients such as tofu puffs, fish balls, chicken and prawns, a hard-boiled egg, bean sprouts, fresh cilantro, and lemon to taste.

If that sounds like a lot, it definitely is.

But you haven’t truly lived until you’ve had a piping hot bowl of laksa — and you’d be hard-pressed to find a better one than at Laksa King.

Occupying the space of a former ’50s diner, Laksa King’s interior is quirky and unique, with colourful booths, a large mural depicting old-school cars, and even a functioning fish tank.

While the menu is extensive and impressive in its own right, any maiden visit to Laksa King should include an order of the specialty dish.

We visited Laksa King on a Tuesday afternoon and had the whole place to ourselves — a far cry from the busy evening crowd.

Our order came within minutes, with friendly and simple service from the wait staff.

The mix of textures along with the spicy and flavourful broth makes for a hands-on dining experience.

We were especially fond of the juicy tofu puffs, tender chicken, and toothsome egg noodles.

Beware: the spice level is not for everyone, and those less interested in heat can find plenty of milder options on the menu.

Laksa King is just as beloved for its affordable prices as its flavours and a filling bowl of laksa will set you back just $16 before tax and tip.

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned enthusiast, when it comes to Malaysian delicacies, Laksa King is hard to beat.

Laksa King

Address: 2546 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0155

Instagram