Last month we shared the news that Pajo’s Fish and Chips was closing its location at Steveston’s Garry Point Park after over two decades of operation.

Today, the City of Richmond shared an update regarding a new vendor opening at the concession there: Garry Point Grill & Fish ‘N’ Chips.

The new food destination will be setting up shop in one of the region’s most popular visitor locations and is slated to open on Thursday, May 4.

Garry Point Grill is a Richmond-owned business offering “a diverse and price-competitive menu with healthy options including vegetarian and vegan choices, as well as assorted hot and cold beverages and gelato.”

According to its website, this spot will dish out a selection of handhelds — beef, salmon, and chicken burgers — as well as hand-battered fish ‘n’ chips, New England clam chowder, poutine, and more.

The City shares that the vendor has experience dishing out eats at other local concessions like Spanish Banks, Jericho Beach, and via food truck services at Stanley Park during events.