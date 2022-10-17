Chutneys Indian Grill has officially opened in Abbotsford
Back in September, Dished shared that local spot Chutneys Indian Grill, a fast-casual restaurant brand with its first location in Surrey, would be opening a new Fraser Valley location.
The second location for the brand has now officially opened in Abbotsford.
- You might also like:
- Vancouver oyster bar shuts down due to rising costs and operational challenges
- Legendary Vancouver restaurant responds to closure rumours
- Downtown Vancouver's magical winter terrace reopens for the season next month
Chutneys Indian Grill, which has the tagline “differently Indian,” operates on a “build your own”-style menu, with “burroti,” bowl, plate, and salad offerings.
Patrons choose a base of basmati, brown, or ancient grain rice varieties, before choosing fillings like chicken, tofu, lamb, daal, tikka masala, pickled cabbage, spiced corn, and a range of chutneys.
View this post on Instagram
Chutneys Abbotsford officially opened its doors at the beginning of this month, complete with a hand-painted mural by local artist Pitt Stop Tattoo.
Earlier this fall, Chutneys told Dished that it also has plans to open franchises in Langley and Kelowna by the end of this year.
Chutneys Indian Grill – Abbotsford
Address: #190 32500 South Fraser Way, Clearbrook Town Square, Abbotsford