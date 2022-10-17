Back in September, Dished shared that local spot Chutneys Indian Grill, a fast-casual restaurant brand with its first location in Surrey, would be opening a new Fraser Valley location.

The second location for the brand has now officially opened in Abbotsford.

Chutneys Indian Grill, which has the tagline “differently Indian,” operates on a “build your own”-style menu, with “burroti,” bowl, plate, and salad offerings.

Patrons choose a base of basmati, brown, or ancient grain rice varieties, before choosing fillings like chicken, tofu, lamb, daal, tikka masala, pickled cabbage, spiced corn, and a range of chutneys.

Chutneys Abbotsford officially opened its doors at the beginning of this month, complete with a hand-painted mural by local artist Pitt Stop Tattoo.

Earlier this fall, Chutneys told Dished that it also has plans to open franchises in Langley and Kelowna by the end of this year.

Chutneys Indian Grill – Abbotsford

Address: #190 32500 South Fraser Way, Clearbrook Town Square, Abbotsford

