Killer Ice Cream to soon serve up real fruit ice cream in Vancouver

Vancouver is home to some pretty cool ice cream shops, and it looks like another one is opening soon.

Killer Ice Cream is the latest stop for real fruit ice cream coming to Vancouver.

“Every cone is a custom-made symphony of real fruit flavour blended with BC’s best ice cream, plant-based ice cream and frozen yogurt,” says Killer on its website.

“Step inside our colourfully immersive, vibrant yet mellow meeting place where locally sourced, whole ingredients rule everything around us, complemented only by the very best from growers and producers around the world.”

The menu features a build-your-own-ice-cream concept where you can choose your size, base, and flavour. As of right now, there are 12 flavours to enjoy, like strawberry, banana, passionfruit, basil, and mint, just to name a few.

You’re also able to enjoy each flavour as ice cream, frozen yogurt, or plant-based, which is made with a cashew-coconut base. Killer will also sell pints of ice cream.

While not a lot of information has been shared about this new dessert stop, it’s expected to open in February 2024.

The new shop is the product of muralist and graphic artist Leslie Phelan Glik and her husband, German Glik.

“This project represents the coming together of our top three shared passions — business, art & design, and high-quality desserts made with the very best natural ingredients,” shared Leslie. “We searched the city for the perfect location to launch our brand, and landed in the beautiful beachside neighbourhood of Kitsilano. Ice cream + the beach: name a more iconic duo, right?!”

Be sure to check back here for a grand opening date when it becomes available.

Address: 3659 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

