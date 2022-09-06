Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour to make “health the priority right now.”

After a major health scare that sidelined the Canadian music icon from his world tour, he announced his return to the stage in July. Less than two months after overcoming Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes facial paralysis, Bieber took to his Instagram story to announce his decision to cancel the rest of the ongoing tour.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he announced today on Instagram.

On the heels of performing six live shows in Europe, and Rock in Rio in Brazil, Bieber decided enough was enough.

“I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” he added.

Bieber concluded the announcement with a message to the fans, who will undoubtedly be behind his decision and continue to support him at this difficult time.

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”