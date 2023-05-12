5 places to get unique ice cream from around the world in Vancouver

It is a truth universally acknowledged that you can’t buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream, and that is pretty much the same thing.

Need proof? Check out how different cultures find happiness through ice cream at these eateries in and around Vancouver.

Italian gelato at Bella Gelateria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

Flavourful, dense yet still silky, gelato is arguably the most celebrated kind of ice cream. With several international awards under its belt, Bella Gelateria is one of the most popular parlours in the city for a scoop (or more) of Italian authenticness.

Its signature flavours include black sesame, earl grey tea, and espresso with chocolate bark.

Address: 1752 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1010

Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver



Address: #K3 -4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

Address: #016-09 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snowy Village Canada OFFICIAL (@snowyvillagecanada)

Although bingsoo’s literal translation is shaved ice, this chilling delight has a more romantic nickname – snowflake ice. The milk base gives it a fluffy, snow-like texture.

Snowy Village’s lineup of toppings is a colourful palette. Think mango chunks, strawberries, oreo crumbs, and rice cake. This oriental dessert is both a treat to the eyes and taste buds.

Address: #113-8571 Alexandra Road, Richmond

Phone: 778-681-7832



Address: #100-1188 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-461-8896

Instagram

Japanese mochi ice cream at J.Sweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J.sweetsCanada (@jsweetscanada)

With a thin layer of soft but chewy rice dough on the outside and a puff of frozen fresh cream as filling, these bite-sized treats are the perfect marriage of contrasting textures.

J.Sweets offers 20 flavours of mochi ice cream, from peach yogurt and raspberry mille feuille that would thrill your dessert taste buds to classic Japanese flavours, including green tea and red sweet potato.

Address: Unit 2500 – 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Instagram

Indian kulfi at Davie Dosa Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davie Dosa Company (@daviedosacompany)

First, simmer sweetened milk until it thickens and gains a gorgeous nutty caramelized flavour. Then, stir in pistachios and other seasonings before placing the mixture into the refrigerator.

The result is a creamy delicacy with only half the calories, fat, and sugar of conventional ice cream.

Showstopper, best in town, to die for — although Davie Dosa company does not specialize in ice cream making, online reviews praising its kulfi are testimonies of how good the homemade confection is.

Address: 1235 Davie Street, Vancouver

Lebanese booza at Le Parfait

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Loo | YVR Foodie (@tiffanylloo)

Le Parfait is the first and, as of now, the only ice cream parlour in Vancouver that specializes in booza. Mastic gum and salep powder give the Arabic frozen dairy treat its distinct stretchy and chewy texture.

And the combination of milk, cream, and sugar adds a light lingering aftertaste.

Address: 812 Homer Street, Vancouver

Instagram