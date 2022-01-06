FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

KFC just expanded its plant-based menu across Canada

Hanna McLean
|
Jan 6 2022, 10:01 pm
KFC just expanded its plant-based menu across Canada
KFC’s Plant-Based Sandwich (Courtesy KFC Canada)
Even though KFC is famous for its chicken, the brand has been garnering attention over the last few years due to its plant-based launches.

The American fast-food chain announced today that it has officially relaunched and expanded its plant-based offerings in Canada.

KFC’s Plant-Based Sandwich and Plant-Based Spicy Sandwich, now permanent menu items, have been given an upgrade, the brand tells Dished.

KFC plant-based menu

KFC’s Plant-Based Sandwich (Courtesy KFC Canada)

In addition to those bites, KFC’s Plant-Based Popcorn and Box Meal are now available at participating locations across the country.

These morsels are limited-time offers so it’s worth trying them sooner than later if you’re keen.

If you’re a fan of plant-based fast food, check out our ranking of Canada’s vegan fast-food menu items ranked from worst to best.

