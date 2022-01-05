Popeyes Chicken announces major launch plans for South Korea

Popeyes just announced that it’s expanding into one of the biggest fried chicken capitals of the world, South Korea.

The iconic Louisiana-style chicken franchise is working with South Korean company Silla Group, to make this deep-fried dream a reality and open “hundreds” of locations in the coming years.

You might also like: Canadian dining spot named best Italian restaurant in the world

7 saucy facts about poutine that you may not have known

A&W Canada serving up fresh cups of coffee for $1 this winter

“We are thrilled to launch Popeyes with the Silla Group subsidiary,” said David Shear, President of RBI International, the parent company of Popeyes, in a press release.

Shear says that Popeyes’ entry into South Korea illustrates the restaurant’s commitment to serving more guests around the world and marks the restaurant’s growth plans for the Asia Pacific region.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popeyes Canada (@popeyesca)

The new South Korean restaurants will have digital ordering screens, mobile ordering, and delivery options available.

The first location is set to open in 2022, adding to a roster of 3,600 locations in 25 countries worldwide.

Soon, Popeyes’ iconic chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, and other regional items will be available for devouring in South Korea.