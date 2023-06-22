The Lower Mainland has just lost one of its oldest KFC locations, as the 602 Clarke Road spot has permanently closed.

Dished received a tip and a photo from a reader that shows a sign pasted to the location’s door. The notice says that after more than 50 years, this KFC is now closed.

The closest alternative locations are at 2991 Lougheed Highway or at 726 6th Street in New Westminster.

While the restaurant hasn’t shared a reason for this closure, this area is set to be redeveloped over the next few years.

Ontario-based developer Morguard Corporation has submitted a development application to the City of Coquitlam to redevelop 552 Clarke Road — the eight-acre strip mall immediately east of the Burquitlam SkyTrain Station — into six towers with heights ranging from 29 storeys to 53 storeys.

With files from Kenneth Chan