Kevin and Sonia let go from Kiss Radio as station makes changes

Two radio personalities who host a popular morning show in Metro Vancouver announced Tuesday was their last day.

Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, who have done a morning show together on Kiss Radio for the last five years, announced live on air that the station was letting them go.

“Kiss is changing, and unfortunately we informed we won’t be part of this new chapter for the radio station,” Lim said.

The pair were informed of the staffing change beforehand, and their management approved their request to say their final goodbye on air.

“It comes with mixed emotions, as you can probably hear,” Sidhu said. “But there is one overwhelming feeling we wanted to share with you.”

“That feeling is gratitude,” Lim continued. “We are so incredibly thankful to each and every person who listens to this show and shares their mornings with us.

Today was our last show on KiSS RADiO. Thank you for everything ♥ –@KevinLimOnAir & @Sonia_Sidhu pic.twitter.com/Pc9P7fYFP6 — KiSS RADiO (@kissradiohits) June 28, 2022

Lim and Sidhu have been morning show partners now for 12 years. They used to air on Jim Pattison-owned stations including the Peak and Q, but their show was halted in 2016.

They’ve been at Kiss for more than five years, through the COVID-19 pandemic and personal changes for them both — including marriage for Sidhu.

“We wouldn’t change this experience for the world,” Lim said.

Lim and Sidhu also thanked their colleagues, managers, and producers at the station. They said they aren’t sure of their next move yet, but it appears they hope to stay in media.

“This isn’t waking up from a dream. It’s starting a new one. And this isn’t ‘goodbye’. It’s ‘see you later’,” the pair said in a statement posted to Twitter.