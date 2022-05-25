A popular radio host in Toronto is “on hiatus” after a former coworker filed a human rights complaint in Ontario.

John Derringer, the host of the morning show at Q107 in Toronto, has had his show’s page pulled from the station’s website after a video was posted by a former colleague over the weekend.

A former employee of the station, which is owned by Corus Entertainment, Jennifer Valentyne, released an almost 13-minute long video over the weekend about her time at the station and in the media industry, alleging harassment and gender discrimination.

In the video, Valentyne doesn’t directly name the station or company she worked for.

She says she started to speak up about the fact she was being forced to work in an enclosed space where coworkers were vaping for thousands of hours. She claims she lost her voice several times and her doctor eventually prescribed her an inhaler and steroids.

Valentyne says her complaints to management were essentially dismissed and that her alleged abuser would respect her more if she handled things herself.

“Like so many women, I have put up and shut up,” Valentyne says. “But there was one thing I just couldn’t put up with: a company that was willing to put my physical health in jeopardy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Valentyne (@jennifervalentyne)

In a statement, Q107 says, “A few years ago, Ms. Valentyne shared certain concerns and we took action to review at that time. There is also a process underway with the Canadian Human Rights Commission. We have had mediated conversations with her, been responsive to proceedings, and we are waiting determination of next steps. We take these matters seriously and look forward to a resolution.”

The statement from Q107 goes on to say that, “Over the past two days we have received new information about workplace concerns. We have referred these to our ethics and conduct team and have retained Rachel Turnpenney from Turnpenney Milne LLP to conduct an external investigation. Effective immediately the show Derringer in the Morning will be on hiatus pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

“Any concerns involving employee experience are of the utmost importance to us and we are committed to listen, learn and take any appropriate action. Out of respect for confidentiality and privacy of those involved and the formal processes underway, we will not comment on specific details.”

Support pours in for Valentyne

Members of the media from Canada and the US have taken to social media to support Valentyne.

This is both shocking and all too familiar. I’m so sorry to hear about your experiences. Thanks for speaking up 🙏 💐 — Catherine Jette (@CatherineJette) May 22, 2022

I’d bet my life there’s not one woman in broadcasting who isn’t shaken by how many of Jenn’s experiences resemble their own. It’s all too prevalent and predictable, and shouldn’t be “how it is”. Thank you, Jenn, for speaking up. We are all you. 🙏❤️ — Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) May 22, 2022

Raina Douris, a radio host in the US, says on Twitter, that she was an intern at Q107 and claims she had a bad experience with Derringer as well.