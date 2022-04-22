NewsMedia

Iconic Vancouver radio hosts turn off their mics one last time

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Apr 22 2022, 7:38 pm
Iconic Vancouver radio hosts turn off their mics one last time
93.7FM JR Country

After more than 20 years at 93.7 JR FM, Clay St. Thomas and Karen Daniels are saying goodbye to the beloved country station.

Today, April 22, was their last day on air.

Mornings with Clay and Karen was consistently one of the top rated radio shows in Vancouver, broadcast weekdays between 5 am and 9 am.

They shared an emotional goodbye message on their website, sharing what they’ve learned over the last 22 years, and thanking the fans for “being there” on a journey that lasted over two decades.

“That loyalty is solid gold,” said Karen.

Karen broke when talking about her long-time co-host.

“Clay, oh God this is hard. When I first started I didn’t think this thing was going to last. I confided in you, I argued with you, I even won some of those arguments.”

Karen calls Clay a brother, and Clay responds in tears.

“You might have to hit the commercials Graeme I dunno,” Clay said, needing a breath before he spoke.

The two reflected on how a country music station was not supposed to be #1 in a city like Vancouver. They thanked the fans for their success, and suggested fun was a big part of the success.

“Its been more fun than I imagined,” said Clay breaking down.

The announcement of their retirement was made just over a month ago on March 21, and the news of the retirement made a lot of people sad.

While Karen is retiring completely, Clay will be moving into another yet to be announced opportunity.

Their has been an outpouring of support on Twitter on their last day.

They received quite the honour from Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, who proclaimed that 4/20 was Clay & Karen Day.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Media
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT