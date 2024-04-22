Kevin James sits behind Chad Kroeger and fires up Canucks fans



The Vancouver Canucks had a star-studded crowd watch them take Game 1 against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.

Famous actor Kevin James, known for his roles in The King of Queens, Hitch, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop, was in attendance and got a roaring cheer when shown on the big screen.

The actor did his part to get the crowd fired up and added to the already electric atmosphere.

The King of Queens takes Vancouver! 🤩 Welcome back to Rogers Arena, Kevin James! pic.twitter.com/xvOhAboRac — Y – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2024

James was not the only celebrity in attendance to watch the Canucks’ come-from-behind win. Canadian rock superstar Chad Kroeger from Nickelback was also at the game and can be seen sitting one row in front of the actor in the video above.

The Canucks had some fun and put Kroeger up on the big screen in a still image from the band’s music video for the song “Photograph.”

Both of these celebrities are no strangers to games at Rogers Arena.

Kroeger has been seen in the arena many times in the past and even watched a contest with Wayne Gretzky and team owner Francesco Aquilini earlier this season.

James has also been seen cheering at Canucks games over the past few months. He was shown on the big screen at a contest just a few weeks ago during a game against the Calgary Flames.

He’s in town filming a new movie Playdate, which also stars Alan Ritchson.

Hockey Night with Kevin James! pic.twitter.com/FdBpKNubxt — Y – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 24, 2024

The celebrities got to see a great game last night as the home team erased a third-period deficit to win 4-2. Rogers Arena was rocking as the Canucks won their first playoff game at home since 2015.