Tim Hortons launches two new Loaded Bowls to its growing menu

Thought Tim Hortons was done with its menu? Think again. The Canadian chain has just launched two new lunch and dinner options.
Introducing Loaded Bowls, the newest line of hearty new menu choices available in Tim Hortons restaurants across the country.
It comes in two flavours, Cilantro Lime and Habanero Chicken. Customers have the options to choose either crispy chicken, slow-cooked chicken or veggie. The bowl comes loaded with grains, cucumber, tomatoes and lettuce.
“With so many Canadians rediscovering their work routines we’re excited to be introducing Loaded Bowls, which are going to become a go-to lunch favourite, and a quick and easy crowd-pleasing dinner option to order on the way home – and at a price that offers great value for money,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
“We’re on a mission to reinvent the dining experience at Tims, which started with introducing our delicious Craveables sandwiches and continued earlier this year with Loaded Wraps, which have been huge hits with our guests.”
Throughout the year, Tim Hortons has consistently rolled out new and exciting menu options from its limited-edition Bieber Brew to its new Loaded Wraps. Don’t forget about the Tim Hortons’ ice cream line available in Canadian grocery stores.
Exciting stuff for the beloved coffee chain.