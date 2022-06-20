Tim Hortons launches two new Loaded Bowls to its growing menu

Thought Tim Hortons was done with its menu? Think again. The Canadian chain has just launched two new lunch and dinner options.

Introducing Loaded Bowls, the newest line of hearty new menu choices available in Tim Hortons restaurants across the country.

It comes in two flavours, Cilantro Lime and Habanero Chicken. Customers have the options to choose either crispy chicken, slow-cooked chicken or veggie. The bowl comes loaded with grains, cucumber, tomatoes and lettuce.