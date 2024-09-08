Kendrick Lamar will headline Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Football fans now have an idea of what they can expect from the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl LIX set to be held in New Orleans.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar took to social media this morning to announce that he will be on the field to perform at halftime when the game gets going on February 9, 2025.

The 37-year-old Lamar announced the performance in a video posted to his YouTube channel that featured him on a football field in front of a giant American flag. In the video, he seemed to be coaching someone offscreen and feeding footballs into a throwing machine.

“My name’s Kendrick Lamar and I’ll performing at Super Bowl 59, will you be pulling up?” Lamar asked viewers. “I won’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans… wear your best dress too, even if you’re watching from home.”

This will continue the trend of halftime performers being from the hip-hop scene after last season’s halftime show including the likes of Usher, Alicia Keys, Will.I.Am, Lil Jon, and 50 Cent.

This will not be Lamar’s first time performing at the big game, having also done so at the 2022 show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem.

It’s been a big year for the rapper as his hit diss track “Not Like Us” aimed at Canadian rapper Drake became immensely popular and has been lauded as one of the greatest diss tracks of all time by some.

That isn’t to say that Lamar hasn’t been popular until recently as he has been among the genre’s leading artists for the better part of a decade.

It’s unclear whether or not Lamar will be the only performer at this season’s Super Bowl, but If he can capture a fraction of the vibe created at last season’s performance, fans will be in for quite a treat.