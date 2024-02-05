Mayor Ken Sim says Vancouver's World Cup matches equal "30-40 Super Bowls"

It was revealed yesterday that Vancouver will be the host city for a total of seven games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Soccer fans across the world will travel to the city to see the best of the best compete against each other, but perhaps no one is more excited than Mayor Ken Sim.

“We are literally getting the equivalent of probably 30 to 40 Super Bowls in our city over a month-long period,” said Sim in an interview with CBC News.

“Some people think that a World Cup match is like having a Super Bowl. They’re significantly underestimating the impact,” said Sim. “The average Super Bowl draws about 115 million viewers. An opening round World Cup match draws 350 million.”

The mayor references the viewership numbers — he rightfully claims the average World Cup group stage match often gets more than twice as many global viewers as the Super Bowl — as the basis of his statement.

While it’s true that the World Cup games will attract a huge number of eyeballs from around the globe, the difference in viewership from the Super Bowl among Canadians is not nearly as drastic.

Last year’s Super Bowl reached 8.6 million Canadians. The 2022 FIFA World Cup final reached just over 10 million Canadians, according to Bell Media.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final reached an estimated 1.5 billion people, according to FIFA. The viewership for this event is truly staggering and with seven games, Vancouver will firmly be in the global spotlight.

Bell Media estimated that 25% of Canadians tuned in to watch some part of Canada play Belgium during the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted in Qatar.

Vancouver will be hosting two of Canada’s three World Cup group-stage matches in 2026.

“These epic matches are a huge win for our city’s world-class tourism sector and local businesses, and will inspire the next generation of players and fans,” said Sim in a press release. “Vancouver is ready to kick off a lasting legacy of sport and community. We can’t wait to welcome the world!”

While 2026 is still a few years away, soccer fans in Vancouver have the chance to see one of the best to ever do it when Inter Miami CF visits in just a few months. The opportunity to see Lionel Messi play is expected to help the Vancouver Whitecaps smash their MLS attendance record at BC Place.