Whitecaps sign Surrey teen Jeevan Badwal to first pro contract

The Vancouver Whitecaps are dipping into the local talent pool.

The team announced today that Whitecaps 2 FC has signed 17-year-old Jeevan Badwal from Surrey, BC, to a professional contract.

The teenager has been playing as an amateur in MLS Next Pro, the division right under the MLS. The Whitecaps have been active in recalling players from the league, leading all teams with nine short-term recalls in the past two years.

“I am very excited and honoured to have received a professional contract from Whitecaps FC,” said Badwal in a press release. “It means a lot coming through the academy and growing within the system. I would like to thank my family, especially my parents, my teammates who have helped me excel, and my past coaches helping me grow. Thank you for all your support as I will keep on pushing!”

Still just a teenager, the Surrey native was the youngest player to attend the recent team’s preseason friendlies in Marbella, Spain. The 5-foot-9 midfielder earned his first start with the top team on the trip and played in every game.

He originally joined the Whitecaps organization through the team’s academy at the young age of 13. Badwal also played youth soccer at other local programs, such as Coastal FC, Surrey FC, and Supra Academy.

There are three players who have earned MLS contracts with the Whitecaps while on the second-team roster, including the now-sold Simon Becher and Ali Ahmed.

Badwal has also played for the Canadian National Team at different junior levels, including three starts at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

“We are pleased to sign Jeevan to a professional contract as he continues his development as a young player,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. “In only two short years of having our MLS NEXT Pro team, we have shown that there is a clear path to our first team and beyond. Jeevan has already gained invaluable experience during preseason, playing with seasoned professionals who have played at top levels around the world and internationally. There is still hard work ahead but we look forward to helping him push forward during this next step in his career.”