Vancouver will host 7 matches at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Vancouver will host seven matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one more than Toronto, which will host six.

The men’s World Cup schedule was revealed this afternoon in a made-for-TV announcement that included FIFA president Gianni Infantino and comedian Kevin Hart.

The allotment of matches for Vancouver includes five in the group stage, plus two knockout round matches. Toronto will host five group stage matches and one knockout round match.

Canada’s first match will be held at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12. The remaining two group stage matches for Canada will be played at BC Place in Vancouver on June 18 and 24.

Vancouver will host group stage matches on June 13, 18, 21, 24, and 26. It will also host a Round of 32 match on July 2 and a Round of 16 match on July 7.

According to a report from TSN’s James Duthie, if Canada advances to the Round of 32 or Round of 16, both matches would be held in Vancouver. That means BC Place could host up to four of Canada’s matches.

Vancouver and Toronto will host 5 group stage matches each for the FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/LV9Hon5ng9 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 4, 2024

Down the road in Seattle, Lumen Field will host four group stage matches, on June 15, 19, 24, and 26. Seattle will also host a Round of 32 match on July 1 and a Round of 16 match on July 6.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, with the tournament expanding to 48 countries for the first time. Canada, Mexico, and the United States will host 104 matches in total.

Vancouver and Toronto are two of the 16 host cities picked for the 2026 World Cup. Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle will host matches in the United States. Mexico’s host cities include Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey.

Beginning in the quarter-finals, all matches will be held in the United States. New Jersey will host the World Cup Final on July 19, while the bronze medal match is set for July 18 in Miami. Dallas and Atlanta will each host a semi-final match, while Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, and Boston will host quarter-final matches.

The opening match of the FIFA World Cup will take place in Mexico City on June 11. Guadalajara will also host a match on the opening day. USA’s first match will take place in Los Angeles on June 12.

There you have it. The full FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule. New York hosts the final, Vancouver gets seven games, and Toronto gets six. 858 days until kickoff. pic.twitter.com/gdtgpW3caR — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) February 4, 2024

The exact matchups won’t be known until 2026, after each country qualifies for the tournament. Canada, USA, and Mexico are the only three countries that have qualified so far, as host nations.