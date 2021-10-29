They’ve been named as one of Canada’s 50 best bars in 2020, and continued to operate their outdoor cocktail yard, but it’s safe to say that it’s been way too long since the inside of The Keefer Bar has been open.

Luckily with the colder weather approaching, guests can finally enjoy the amazing drinks, great food, and good company that The Keefer Bar has to offer, in the comfort of their well-loved indoor space.

“We’re looking forward to having guests in once again for an apothecary-themed experience featuring all of our classic cocktails, plus a seasonal featured cocktail menu,” The Keefer Bar tells Daily Hive.

Be sure to set your reminder as the popular cocktail bar will reopen indoors on November 1!

New operating hours for the bar will be as follows:

Sunday-Wednesday | 7pm-12am

Thursday | 5pm-12am

Friday+Saturday | 5pm-1am